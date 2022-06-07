Whitney woman charged after leading police on chase from Hill County into Limestone County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified Ms. Farrar, of Whitney, Texas, as the individual who led authorities on a chase from the Hill County area into Limestone County.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on June 7, a sheriff’s deputy observed the driver of a vehicle with no license plates traveling on State Highway 31 near the Valero.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly failed to stop and allegedly led the deputy on a pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Farrar, drove down numerous county roads into Limestone County, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 11:25 a.m., Farrar eventually stopped and the deputy took her into custody.

Farrar was charged with evading in a motor vehicle. She also had two outstanding felony warrants in Hill County, the sheriff’s office said.

