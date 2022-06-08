Affidavit: Convicted felon assaulted girlfriend, fired weapon at Waco home while 9 children were inside

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Reivon Dyshaade Montgomery, of Waco, has been charged with 15 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punched his girlfriend and then fired multiple rounds at a home occupied by nine children and six adults

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Monday, June 6, in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

When police officers arrived, they found an off duty detective already at the scene pointing a weapon at the suspect, later identified as Montgomery.

The officers eventually took Montgomery into custody and he allegedly provided an alias instead of his real name.

A victim at the scene told officers a group was hanging out in a parking lot when they noticed Montgomery “playfighting” with his girlfriend.

Montgomery’s girlfriend then allegedly started yelling and asking others for help.

The victim said he and others ran to the aid of Montgomery’s girlfriend and began punching the suspect so they could get him away from the woman.

Montgomery then allegedly ran to his pickup and grabbed a pistol.

The victims then ran inside a house and Montgomery allegedly fired several rounds at the residence while nine children and six adults were inside.

Detectives at the scene found six bullet holes in the home’s window and located a small revolver at the scene.

A witness at the scene told officers he saw Montgomery holding the pistol during the altercation and shooting.

According to the suspect’s girlfriend, he got mad at her “for an unknown reason and began punching her inside the white truck.” The victim suffered two swollen eyes.

Montgomery, a convicted felon, is also charged with providing a false name to police and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the McClennan County Jail on bonds totaling more than a million dollars.

