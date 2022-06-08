Austin PD: Murder suspect at large, fled to Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted in the murder on May 21.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting at 3:57 a.m. May 21 at Club Lobos in the 9601 block of North IH-35.

Austin Police Department officers and EMS responded to the scene and found John Ferney Moreno-Cendales,47, with a gunshot wound.

First responders took Moreno-Cendales to Dell Seton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene and interview witnesses.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, Homicide.

Detectives identified Osmar Escobar,20, as a suspect in the shooting and now has a warrant for first degree murder.

Escobar fled the United States to Mexico that same day and remains at large, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is to call 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

