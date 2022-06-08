Advertisement

Austin PD: Murder suspect at large, fled to Mexico

Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national...
Austin temporarily slashed the police department’s budget in the wake of local and national protests over police brutality. Now voters will decide whether to increase police spending.(Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted in the murder on May 21.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting at 3:57 a.m. May 21 at Club Lobos in the 9601 block of North IH-35.

Austin Police Department officers and EMS responded to the scene and found John Ferney Moreno-Cendales,47, with a gunshot wound.

First responders took Moreno-Cendales to Dell Seton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Specialists responded to investigate the scene and interview witnesses.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, Homicide.

Detectives identified Osmar Escobar,20, as a suspect in the shooting and now has a warrant for first degree murder.

Escobar fled the United States to Mexico that same day and remains at large, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is to call 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), the new Crime Stoppers App, and or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical condition’ in Southwest Killeen shooting
Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42
Texas brothers arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
Woman found dead in Copperas Cove, police investigating
Lajuana Glass, 34 Johnny Michael Moore, 51
East Texas couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth