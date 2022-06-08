Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff meets with local school leaders to discuss school safety

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks has met with the superintendents of local school districts of Bosque County after calling on local school districts to implement the “School Marshall Program” in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde.

Sheriff Hendricks met with superintendents June 7 where the discussion consisted of discussed options and plans that will provide a higher level of security for students and staff and the Marshal Program vs. the Guardian Program.

“Many of the superintendents favor the guardian program as it provides for more school personnel to participate, as well as other benefits over the marshal program, “ said Hendricks. “As I stated during the meeting, either is fine. Lets work toward establishing it.”

The SRO program and the steps necessary were also discussed to begin the process in establishing it.

Hendrick recommended to the superintendents is that they follow the road map already laid out by multiple other Texas schools in which a partnership is formed between the districts and law enforcement.

During the meeting, Hendricks provided each superintendent with documentation and records of school patrols conducted for each rural district and provided them with information related to school patrols, perimeter patrols and school zone patrols.

These documents were provided for each superintendent to make available to their board members.

According to Hendricks, citizens may see a large law enforcement presence at some of the schools as they will utilize the campus for emergency response training during the summer break.

“I am pleased to report that our schools are well represented by these men and women and that the safety of their respective districts is a top priority for each one of them,” said Hendricks.

