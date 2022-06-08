Advertisement

Disorder in the court: Cockroaches released during hearing

jo.sau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
jo.sau / Flickr / CC BY 2.0(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials.

The clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system.

The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.

Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman in the audience for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.

She was released, and it was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

Latest News

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
The White House is calling on Congress to "act now to reduce gun violence and save lives."
Lawmakers working on bipartisan gun legislation deal