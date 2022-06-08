East Texas couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14-year-old Tyler girl was given methamphetamine by two adults, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lajuana Ann Glass, 34, and Johnny Michael Moore, 51, both of Grand Saline, are charged with first-degree injury to a child. They were arrested on May 31.

Glass is being held on a $250,000 bond. Moore posted a $250,000 bond on June 2.

According to an arrest affidavit, Glass allowed the girl to “smoke their stuff.” She said Moore was the one who controlled the meth, according to the affidavit.

While interviewed at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center she said the adults had “smoked in front of me a bunch even before I started doing it.”

