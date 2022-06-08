High pressure moving directly overhead

Here’s some good news for you! High pressure is going to move from Texas and the Desert Southwest to the southeastern U.S. over the course of the next few days. Why is that good news? Well, high pressure moving farther away means temperatures could drop a bit. On the flip side, we’re expecting temperatures to peak over the coming days as high pressure moves directly overhead. Temperatures today, thanks to south winds turning more easterly, should be just a shade below 100°. After today, triple digits are expected every single day. Yes, cities and towns east of I-35 may not reach the century mark, but heat index values across the entire area will climb as high as 107°. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s will warm up quickly as morning clouds gives way to midday and afternoon sunshine.

The highest temperatures arrive Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday and record high temperatures are going to be possible. The most likely records to fall will be Friday’s 102° record and Monday’s 104°. There’s no relief from the heat either as far as morning temperatures go either. We’re expected to stay in the mid-to-upper 70s each and every single day for the foreseeable future. As high pressure moves over the Southeastern U.S. next week, we’re expecting a large plume of Saharan Dust to move into the Southeastern U.S. The hazy skies from the dust starts on Monday and likely lasts into much of next week.

