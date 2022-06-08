Advertisement

Man dead, woman in critical condition after domestic disturbance shooting in Killeen

A shooting in Southwest Killeen left one dead and another in critical condition(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a domestic disturbance early Wednesday left a woman in critical condition and a man dead.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. on June 8 in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay.

When the officers arrived at the residence, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.  She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Temple.

Officers also located an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.  Paramedics arrived told the officers the man showed no signs of life.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the 31-year-old man dead at 5:41 a.m.  He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Police said they will release the man’s name after his family is notified.

The 31-year-old female is currently listed in stable condition. Her name has not been released.

Police said there were two juveniles under the age of 17 inside the residence who were unharmed.  Their relationship is unknown at this time, police said.

