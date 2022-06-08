Man dead, woman injured in ‘critical condition’ in Southwest Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Southwest Killeen Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched at 4:56 a.m. June 8 to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon the officers arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

An unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound was also found that paramedics advised he was deceased.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

