Man shot at Lofts at Waco High; suspect in custody

Larry Wright is being held at the McLennan County, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting Tuesday night at the Lofts at Waco High apartments left a man suffering from a gunshot wound and another man, identified by police as Larry Wright, in custody charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officers responded to the shooting at 10 p.m. on June 7.

Paramedics took the man suffering from the gunshot wound to the hospital.

Police on Wednesday could not provide an update on the man’s condition, but said he is alive.

Officers took the 39-year-old Wright into custody and he was booked into the McLennan County Jail.

No further information is available at this time.

