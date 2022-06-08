Advertisement

Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department on Thursday identified Ginger Diane Brown as the woman found dead Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on June 7, officers responded to 1878 Post Office Road in reference to an unresponsive female subject lying under a tree.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. Price was notified and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old woman’s body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death.

