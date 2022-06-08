Advertisement

Texas brothers arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42
Brian Jackson, 47, and his brother, Adam Jackson, 42(FBI)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - Two Texas brothers have been arrested June 7 of assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Katy residents Brian Jackson, 47, and Adam Jackson, 42, are charged in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, and related offenses.

They were arrested in Katy, Texas, and are expected to make their initial court appearances later today in the Southern District of Texas.

According to court documents, the Jacksons were among rioters illegally on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6. At approximately 5 p.m. that day, they assaulted a line of law enforcement officers outside of the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace.

Brian Jackson hurled a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson hurled a large red or orange object at officers and then charged at the line of officers with what appeared to be a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield.

In a video on Brian Jackson’s Facebook account, a voice is heard saying, “Adam got a god-damned shield, stole it from the f---- popo.”

Later, Brian Jackson “unsent” several messages that he had sent bragging about his participation in the riot and sent multiple messages asking others to delete videos and messages he had sent.

Adam Jackson, meanwhile, exchanged messages with another person on Jan. 10, 2021, in which he indicated he wanted to return to Washington for the inauguration.

The other person asked Adam Jackson if he brought the riot shield home with him, and Jackson responded, “No, we left them. Cost to much to ship home lol.”

The investigation remains ongoing.  

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

Latest News

Woman found dead in Copperas Cove, police investigating
Lajuana Glass, 34 Johnny Michael Moore, 51
East Texas couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Griner’s fate tangled up with other American held in Russia
The remains of Lt. Louis Girard, a WWII soldier who died fighting Nazis in Romania in 1943,...
After 80 years, WWII pilot who died fighting Nazi regime laid to rest in West