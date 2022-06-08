Advertisement

Triple digit heat likely breaking records this weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Summer style high pressure remains in control of our weather. It gives us more mornings in the mid-to-upper 70s and each afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures into the upper 90s even up to the century mark tomorrow. It’s going to get worse before it gets better... The hottest temperatures arrive Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure moves closer and record high temperatures will be challenged. We will likely see several days with highs above 100 degrees. We haven’t seen this kind of heat since August 2020. Unfortunately, there’s no relief from the heat in sight.

As high pressure moves over the Southeastern U.S. next week, the extended 8-14 day outlook shows little sign of this unseasonable heat letting up. Our winds should pull in some Saharan Dust by the end of the weekend and into next week. This creates a hazy sky and will keep the tropics quiet for now.

