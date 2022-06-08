Advertisement

Woman found dead in Copperas Cove, police investigating

(WBTV File)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday.

Officers responded at around 8:07 p.m. June 7 to the 1878 Post Office Road in reference to an unresponsive female subject lying under a tree.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. Price was notified and pronounced the victim deceased.

The 46-year-old woman’s body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Further information will be released upon next of kin notification and as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

Latest News

Lajuana Glass, 34 Johnny Michael Moore, 51
East Texas couple arrested after teen tests positive for meth
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
Griner’s fate tangled up with other American held in Russia
The remains of Lt. Louis Girard, a WWII soldier who died fighting Nazis in Romania in 1943,...
After 80 years, WWII pilot who died fighting Nazi regime laid to rest in West
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the nonprofit UnBound are asking for a grant from the...
Brazos County agencies work to combat human trafficking