Woman found dead in Copperas Cove, police investigating

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday.

Officers responded at around 8:07 p.m. June 7 to the 1878 Post Office Road in reference to an unresponsive female subject lying under a tree.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. Price was notified and pronounced the victim deceased.

The 46-year-old woman’s body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Further information will be released upon next of kin notification and as it becomes available.

