10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: June 11th & 12th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Some of the best food trucks in Central Texas will be at the 5th Annual Food Truck Festival Saturday at the Copperas Cove City Park. Parking starts at 4 p.m. to shop the pop up vendor market, activities for kids, beer and wine tents, and enjoy the live entertainment by Taylor Branch and The Lonestar Ramblers!

Beer on the Brazos will feature great craft beer, axe throwing, food trucks, cigars, live music and a shaded area to cool off while enjoying the day! Make plans to be downtown Waco Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event and live music are free to attend and open to the public!

Catch a great film under the stars at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area this Saturday night. Bring your lawn chair, blanket, snack and enjoy a showing of Sing 2 for just $10 a vehicle. Movie starts at 9 p.m.

Or catch a showing of Encanto at Trojan Park East in Troy on Saturday after dark. The movie starts at dark food truck arrive by 6pm. Mickey Mouse will make an appearance at 7pm. Bring the whole family for games, food, and fun times!

It’s time for the summer event in downtown West with live music, dancing, and a good time. West Street Dance is the largest party on Main Street and it all happens this Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday is a free, community wide park party at McBrayer Park in Lorena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, local food vendors, pop-up market, raffles, silent auction, and more! Proceeds go to support scholarships for Lorena High School students.

June 12 is the anniversary of the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1948, allowing women to serve in the regular and Reserve components of all militaries. In 2017, Congress established June 12 as the national day of that groundbreaking action when women were acknowledged as essential to the war efforts and could serve in the regular armed forces. Also in 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill designating June 12 as Texas Women Veterans Day. This Saturday is a Celebration of Women Veterans - past, present and future with a 5K Fun Run/Walk, balloon launch with music at Lions Club Park in Killeen. The 5k Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m. and the celebration continues until noon.

The Groesbeck Lions Club 24th Annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the City Park. Proceeds will be used to carry on the community work of the Groesbeck Lions Club. Awards will be given in several categories along with door prizes for participants.

Set against the backdrop of the Brazos River, Indian Springs Amphitheatre is the perfect place to enjoy Shakespeare in the Park this weekend. With Romeo and Juliet performed both Saturday and Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. This is a free to the public, bring your blanket or lawn chair event. House of Capulet requests that you wear red to show your support, while the House of Montague requests blue.

Grab your fishing poles and head to Miller Park in Temple early on Saturday morning. Family Fishing Extravaganza is designed to teach families angler education, how to spool a spinning reel, how to cast, and how to hook that big fish of your dreams! Poles and bait will be provided on a first come first serve basis to participants. Light refreshments will also be served while supplies last.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

