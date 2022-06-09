Baby Holly Marie found 40 years later after the 1981 murder of her parents

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - After almost 40 years later, the daughter of two homicide victims found in a wooded area in Houston has been found and is now 42-years-old.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Paxton’s Cold Case and Miss­ing Per­sons Unit released the news Thursday morning.

In 2021, Identifinders International was able to positively identify the bodies that were found in 1981 as Florida couple Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr.

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and it is possible she is still alive. (Hand-out | Identifinders International)

The couple had an infant daughter named Holly who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.

The Linn and Clouse families have been searching for answers concerning the welfare of the Clouses and their daughter, Holly, since they were last heard from in 1980.

Last year, the families began looking for answers as to what happened to Baby Holly and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Clouses.

Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon.

“Finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven since we found her on Junior’s birthday. I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it... we have found Holly,” said Donna Casasanta, Holly’s grandmother.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office’s newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit. My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly’s disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family.” Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

“We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long,” said John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at NCMEC. “We hope that this is source of encouragement for other families who have missing loved ones and reminds us all to never give up. NCMEC applauds the collaborative effort of the Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, the Lewisville Police Department and all the assisting agencies who came together to make today’s news possible.”

The investigation into the murders Tina and Dean Clouse is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov .

