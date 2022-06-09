Former Texas police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual relationship with teen boys

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A former police officer who sexually assaulted at least two teenage boys was sentenced this week to 20 years in federal prison.

Delia Ruiz, 31, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in January and was sentenced on Wednesday.

In plea papers, Ruiz admitted that began having sexual intercourse with John Doe 2, 16, in the fall 2020, and continued the relationship through spring 2021 when the boy turned 17.

She further admitted that she began having sexual intercourse with John Doe 1,15, in spring of 2021 after meeting him at John Doe 2′s home.

She sent the child flirtatious messages and arranged to meet him in a church parking lot for sex in her car on at least three occasions.

Ruiz sent him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and warned him not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into “big trouble.”

Ruiz was arrested in October 2021 and later fired from the Fiona Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.