Harris County Deputy fires at suspect in early morning pursuit

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in shooting a suspect during an early morning pursuit Thursday.

Deputies responded at 4:56 a.m. to the 14399 block in Lantern Lane in response to a suspicious person.

Authorities attempted to locate the suspect in an attempted traffic stop leading to a short pursuit.

The suspect eventually stopped where they reached for a possible weapon leading to an officer firing their weapon.

The suspect was not hit and taken into custody without incident, according to the Harris County Twitter.

Deputies nor the suspect were injured.

