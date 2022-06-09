Advertisement

Hot now but getting hotter starting Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
It’s hot now but we’ve got some bad news...its about to get even hotter. The reason for the heat? High pressure is on the move and strengthening almost directly overhead. High pressure means sinking air which warms up as it sinks through the atmosphere and our ongoing drought means that humidity won’t be high enough to slow the warmth down (since humid air heats and cooler slower than dry air).

The location of high pressure starting Friday will bring southwesterly winds and that’ll help to boost temperatures since the air should be drier. Friday through Monday we could be breaking long-standing record highs. The peak of the heat should be Saturday and Sunday

High pressure shifts slightly away early next week and drops highs closer to 100°, but it’s expected to build right back in late next week and next weekend sending temperatures back up again for Father’s Day and Juneteenth. As the high slides eastward a bit, that opens the door for gusty south winds to return next week and that coincides with a dust plume that will peak around Tuesday of next week. We expect the sky to be hazy and there could be some air quality issues next week, which could create some allergy like symptoms, especially for sensitive groups.

