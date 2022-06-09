The hottest temperatures since 2020 are in the forecast

Summer 2021 was an anomaly with only two triple-digit days at the Waco Regional Airport so the fact that we’re expecting the hottest temperatures in about two years time isn’t that crazy. Once you look under the hood though, we’re forecasting some of the hottest temperatures over the last half-decade! We’ve only recorded a high temperature of 106° or higher 10 times since 2017 and only 13 times since 2012. The reason for the heat? It’s all thanks to high pressure moving in and strengthening almost directly overhead. High pressure means sinking air which warms up as it sinks through the atmosphere and our ongoing drought means that humidity won’t be high enough to slow the warmth down (since humid air heats and cooler slower than dry air). Today’s likely the last day with widespread 90s although those 90s will be upper 90s thanks to a boatload of sunshine. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s this morning should easily reach the mid-to-upper 90s tomorrow.

The location of high pressure starting tomorrow will bring gusty south and southwesterly winds back and that’ll help to boost temperatures. Friday’s forecast high of 104° would break the current record of 103° and record-breaking temperatures are in the forecast through at least Monday. The peak of the heat should be Saturday and Sunday as we warm to 105° and 106° respectively. Remember the lower humidity I mentioned a bit ago? The humidity staying low will keep the heat index values close to the actual temperature, but heat index values may still max out near 108° on Sunday. High pressure shifts slightly away early next week and drops highs closer to 100°, but it’s expected to build right back in late next week and next weekend sending temperatures back up again for Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

