Advertisement

Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez, Marco Villanueva, Jonathan Rodriguez. Bottom row: Jay Cloud.(Gregg County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Special agents with DPS have arrested seven East Texas men following an undercover online solicitation of prostitution operation.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Mount Pleasant, Jay Cloud, 53, of Mineola, William McClung, 61, of Tatum, Michael Ovide, 49, of Longview, Stephon Anthony, 26, of Longview, Rafael Perez, 31, of Longview, and Marco Villanueva, 23, of Longview, are each charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Investigators with the Smith County TAG (Texas Anti-Gang Unit), Longview Police Department, Gregg County SO and the Gregg County District Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation and apprehensions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
BEHIND THE SCENES WITH LAUREN WESTBROO: HARDWIRED HOST AND TMP ANDREW HAMILTON
BEHIND THE SCENES WITH LAUREN WESTBROOK: HARWIRED HOST AND TMP ANDREW HAMILTON
Heather Williams (left) and Shawn Lankford (right)
Texas baby dies after ingesting meth; parents charged with murder, deputies say
BEHIND THE SCENES WITH LAUREN WESTBROOK: LEARNING ABOUT REPORTER KATIE AUPPERLE
BEHIND THE SCENES WITH LAUREN WESTBROOK: LEARNING ABOUT REPORTER KATIE AUPPERLE
File Photo: Memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Feds warn Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling, and midterm elections could spur more violence