Stepfather guilty of abuse after waitress helped rescue child victim

ORLANDO, Florida (KWTX) - An Orlando man has been found guilty in a child abuse and neglect case that came to light on New Years Day 2021 after a waitress at a restaurant helped rescue the victim.

Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and a single count of child neglect, according to a media release from State Attorney Monique H. Worrell.

A call was made to 911 by an Orlando waitress who noticed that a family of four came in around 11:00 p.m.

The victim, 11, was secluded from the rest of the family and was being deprived of food and beverages.

When she noticed injuries on the victim, she signaled to identify whether he was in need of help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Wilson, and he acknowledged that he did.

Subsequent investigations revealed the victim was Wilson’s stepson.

The boy had been tortured, maliciously punished, and deprived of food and water for days at a time, according to authorities.

A search warrant revealed the victim was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from Wilson, the victim’s mother, and the younger sibling with duct tape covering the peep hole to the victim’s room.

The boy routinely was deprived of food and beverages, was made to do military-style exercises, hang upside down from a door by his neck and feet and, at one point, handcuffed to a dolly cart on Christmas Day.

Officers recovered multiple items used as weapons, including a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, a dolly cart, handcuffs, and ratchet straps used to tie the victim up.

Wilson will be sentenced at 10:30 am. August 19.

