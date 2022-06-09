Advertisement

Stepfather guilty of abuse after waitress helped rescue child victim

Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under...
Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and a single count of child neglect(KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida (KWTX) - An Orlando man has been found guilty in a child abuse and neglect case that came to light on New Years Day 2021 after a waitress at a restaurant helped rescue the victim.

Timothy Lee Wilson, 36, was found guilty of two counts of false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13, three counts of aggravated child abuse with a weapon, four counts of aggravated child abuse and a single count of child neglect, according to a media release from State Attorney Monique H. Worrell.

A call was made to 911 by an Orlando waitress who noticed that a family of four came in around 11:00 p.m.

The victim, 11, was secluded from the rest of the family and was being deprived of food and beverages.

When she noticed injuries on the victim, she signaled to identify whether he was in need of help by holding up a sign out of the sight of Wilson, and he acknowledged that he did.

Subsequent investigations revealed the victim was Wilson’s stepson.

The boy had been tortured, maliciously punished, and deprived of food and water for days at a time, according to authorities.

A search warrant revealed the victim was kept in a separate hotel room used for storage, away from Wilson, the victim’s mother, and the younger sibling with duct tape covering the peep hole to the victim’s room.

The boy routinely was deprived of food and beverages, was made to do military-style exercises, hang upside down from a door by his neck and feet and, at one point, handcuffed to a dolly cart on Christmas Day.

Officers recovered multiple items used as weapons, including a bent metal pole, a wooden broom, a dolly cart, handcuffs, and ratchet straps used to tie the victim up.

Wilson will be sentenced at 10:30 am. August 19.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting