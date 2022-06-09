Owner, manager of West RV park indicted in dog attacks that left three women seriously injured

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The alleged owners of a group of vicious dogs that attacked and seriously injured at least three women at an RV park near West were indicted on third-degree felony charges Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Charles Stanley, 52, and Mendy Jackson-Hughitt, 51, on three counts each of attack by dog charges in separate incidents last year, including one in which a 66-year-old Abbott woman was awarded almost $1 million in May in a civil lawsuit judgment.

Stanley, owner of Waco North RV Park, 24132 N. Interstate 35, and Jackson-Hughitt, park manager, are charged in incidents in February 2021, July 2021 and August 2021 in which three women who visited the park were attacked and injured by a pack of dogs reportedly owned by the pair.

One of the women was knocked to the ground and had chunks of flesh torn from her left arm, right thigh, and abdomen, according to McLennan County Sheriff’s Office reports and the civil lawsuit spawned by the attack.

She told sheriff’s office investigators that several dogs ran up and began circling her without barking. Others joined in before the dogs lunged at her, she reported.

She reported the “dogs were tearing at me from every direction,” according to reports.

Stanley’s attorney, Walter M. Reaves Jr., said Thursday he was surprised the district attorney’s office “took it to a grand jury.”

“I look forward to presenting his case in court,” Reaves said, declining additional comment.

No attorney has filed a notice of representation in Jackson-Hughitt’s case, according to court records.

The lawsuit filed by the Abbott woman said it took Stanley several minutes to pull the dogs off of her and to put them away. He then drove her to Hill Regional Hospital, where she was stabilized before transfer to a Waco hospital. She underwent skin grafts and multiple surgeries, with medical bills totaling more than $62,000, according to court documents.

Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco’s 74th State District Court granted a summary judgment in May in the woman’s civil suit against Stanley and Jackson-Hughitt after the defendants did not respond to the pleadings, other than filing a cursory general denial of the allegations.

Stanley attempted to file a notice of bankruptcy but his effort was rejected by the court, said Waco attorney Aubrey Robertson, who represents the woman with attorney Vic Feazell.

The summary judgment totaled $962,687 and included $200,000 for past pain and suffering; $100,000 for future pain and suffering; $250,000 for disfigurement; a total of $250,000 for past and future mental anguish; $100,000 for physical impairment, and $30,000 in punitive damages.

A lawsuit filed by a second woman attacked by the dogs remains pending.

