$316,000 contract approved for solid waste transfer facility, cutting down on hauling costs to potential new landfill near Axtell

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new landfill site in Central Texas has been a topic of conversation for years as the current Waco location off Old Lorena Road is expected to reach capacity by 2025.

Waste services conducted an extensive search for a new landfill location and selected a site near Axtell.

This decision was met with a lot of opposition as people expressed concerns about increased traffic from hauling trash and the rise in cost for customers to fund these projects.

“Today is the last day to request for a contested case hearing,” said Director of Solid Waste Kody Petillo. “We do have a few people that have requested that, and so, from there, the TCEQ Administration will take those requests and evaluate those, and if they determine if they have standing, they will refer those to the State Office of Administrative Hearings.”

Waste services officials say what was approved Tuesday can actually help address those concerns.

The City of Waco approved a $316,000 contract to construct a transfer station to be built off of South University Parks Drive.

“They are two different permits, two different facilities but the transfer station will help the solid waste and collection operations be a lot more efficient,” Petillo said.

City leaders approved the professional engineering, permitting, and preliminary design of the transfer station. The facility would gather waste and be compiled into larger trucks before being taken to the new landfill site, if the landfill becomes permitted.

“With the transfer station, we do anticipate the increases for our rates to be less than what they would be without,” Petillo said. “To fund the transfer station it will be about a 10 to 15 percent increase to the solid waste rate which is $16.10 currently. For the overall construction and engineering for the transfer station, it’s about $10-11 million.”

So while there will be an increase in the cost of services, Petillo says the transfer station will save them money overall by cutting down on hauling costs and lessening what is charged to you.

“If the new landfill is permitted, it will reduce the overall traffic,” Petillo said. “With the transfer station, three of our trash trucks can fit into one of those trucks.”

Petillo also says reducing the amount of traffic by having larger loads will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

