Temple Police Department investigate stabbing, detain suspect

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has detained a suspect in connection to a stabbing Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 5:40 a.m. June 9 of a woman with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing at Baylor Scott and White Health in Temple.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of South 7th St. where the suspect transported the victim to the hospital.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot of the hospital and detained him.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

