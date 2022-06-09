Advertisement

Temple Police Department investigate stabbing, detain suspect

Stabbing
Stabbing(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has detained a suspect in connection to a stabbing Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 5:40 a.m. June 9 of a woman with life-threatening injuries from a stabbing at Baylor Scott and White Health in Temple.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of South 7th St. where the suspect transported the victim to the hospital.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in the parking lot of the hospital and detained him.

This case is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information is to call 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Billy Joe Shaver, who penned songs for Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Bobby Bare, died at...
Judge denies request to throw out country music icon Billy Joe Shaver’s handwritten will
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate

Latest News

(FILE) Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer squad waves a trans flag while her squad mates hold her up...
New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations
File Graphic
Harris County Deputy fires at suspect in early morning pursuit
The City of Waco is creating a Veterans Affairs Advisory Board.
Waco: City creating veterans affairs advisory board
Valley Mills beats New Home to advance to the 2A State Championship
Valley Mills punches ticket to state title game, China Spring and Abbott come up short