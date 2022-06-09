Valley Mills punches ticket to state title game, China Spring and Abbott come up short

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills Eagles are headed to the state title game!

Valley Mills defeated New Home 4-3 in the Class 2A semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.

The Eagles scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, but New Home had tied things up by the middle of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kaleb Kuligowski dove home to take the lead for good, 4-3.

Thomas Perez threw five strikeouts, while Cooper Ewing added two more to close out the game.

In the earlier game, Abbott fell to D’Hanis 16-0 in the 1A state tournament.

Down in Austin, China Spring fell to Argyle 2-1, ending a great season as 4A semifinalists.

