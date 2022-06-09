Advertisement

Valley Mills punches ticket to state title game, China Spring and Abbott come up short

Valley Mills beats New Home to advance to the 2A State Championship(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills Eagles are headed to the state title game!

Valley Mills defeated New Home 4-3 in the Class 2A semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.

The Eagles scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead, but New Home had tied things up by the middle of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kaleb Kuligowski dove home to take the lead for good, 4-3.

Thomas Perez threw five strikeouts, while Cooper Ewing added two more to close out the game.

In the earlier game, Abbott fell to D’Hanis 16-0 in the 1A state tournament.

Down in Austin, China Spring fell to Argyle 2-1, ending a great season as 4A semifinalists.

