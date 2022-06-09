Wanted California murder suspect arrested in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A wanted California murder suspect on the run since 2018 has been arrested in Bexar County.

Augustine Singh,42, was arrested and transported to the Bexar County Jail where he faces pending drugs and weapons charges and extradition back to Merced, California, where he will face his charge of homicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and DEA TAG executed a federal search warrant on June 8 at a residence in the 3900 block of Cannon Wood in Elmendorf, Texas.

A search of the residence yielded the recovery of approximately 3 lbs. of marijuana, over 100 grams of THC cartridges, and three 3 firearms.

$9,817.00 in cash also to include high value jewelry was recovered.

Through the course of the investigation, it was learned Augustine Singh,42, had an active homicide warrant out of Merced, California, stemming back to 2018 and is a high ranking gang member from California.

