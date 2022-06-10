Advertisement

AAC deal lets UCF, Cincinnati, Houston join Big 12 in ‘23

Houston guard Kyler Edwards (11) dunks over Tulane guard Sion James late in the second half of...
Houston guard Kyler Edwards (11) dunks over Tulane guard Sion James late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IRVING, TX (AP) - The American Athletic Conference has reached an agreement with Cincinnati, Houston and UCF that paves the way for the schools to join the Big 12 in 2023.

The three schools announced in September they had accepted invitations to the Big 12, which is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

Along with the addition of BYU in 2023, the Big 12 is set to be a 14-team conference for two years.

The new-look AAC is also preparing to have 14 teams in 2023: Six schools from Conference USA have accepted invitations to join.

