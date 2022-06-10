Advertisement

Alabama police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer and a female victim found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian.(State of Mississippi)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to the killing of a woman and a Mississippi police officer.

The Meridian police officer has been identified as Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native. His family is well-known and respected in the area.

Croom was shot and killed while responding to a domestic situation Thursday afternoon.

Croom had been with the Meridian Police Department since October.

Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty
Meridian police officer from Tuscaloosa shot and killed in the line of duty

WBRC spoke with Tuscaloosa Police Department Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders about Croom. Sanders is also the President of Tuscaloosa’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge. He said Croom interned at TPD while he was in college and showed an interest in getting into law enforcement.

Sanders called the news of Croom’s death devastating. “It’s sad, I’m very sad. And its heartbreaking when you got a young man who all his life he wanted to be in law enforcement. He was more like a nephew to me. Hearing that really disturbed me and hearing that it brings back memories of officer Dornell Cousette,” Sanders told WBRC.

Dornell Cousette was a Tuscaloosa Police officer killed in the line of duty.

TPD offered condolences to his friends, family and fellow Meridian police officers with a Facebook post.

The search is on for Dante Bender, the suspect wanted in Croom’s death and that of a yet unidentified woman. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate

Latest News

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, is wanted for the murder of Felicia Johnson, 24.
Houston suspect wanted, charged in female’s disappearance
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
The bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security, outlining the current terrorism...
White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media