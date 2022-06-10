Champions Barber & Beauty Academy holding open house to provide information about $10K scholarship program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The owners of a Waco business are sharing a unique opportunity to learn a timeless trade by cutting through the financial heartaches that come with going back to school.

Champions Barber and Beauty Academy in Waco has announced it is giving away a $10,000 scholarship to one qualified student who applies for its new cosmetology program.

The owners, Kevin and Lorraine Gritten, are also offering to match new student tuition down payments up to $5,000.

“It’s time for us to share what we know best, and we want to help people fulfil their dreams in a stable and recession proof industry,” says owner Lorraine Gritten.

The scholarship winner, which will be announced in mid-July, will also be provided with free childcare during the time the student is earning the degree.

The application process is open through June 29, and applicants apply at www.championsbarberacademy.com, then click on the “Scholarship Application” link.

The application asks that you to answer a few questions and write a short essay about your desire to be part of Champions’ program.

The scholarship covers 1000 hours of cosmetology training for a deserving individual who shows an eagerness to achieve excellence and knowledge through education in the field of beauty.

According to the school’s application criteria, they are seeking individuals who devote their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to society’s well-being.

Gritten says each applicant will be considered by a scholarship review committee and the winner will be announced July 15, 2022.

Find out more about the programs and scholarship at an open house Saturday, June 11 from 12pm – 4pm at the academy, located at 1300 Lake Air Drive in Waco.

The open house will also include food trucks and drawings for free haircuts.

