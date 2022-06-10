Eagles bring state title back to central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After three decades, a baseball state championship trophy is coming back to Valley Mills!

The Eagles beat Shiner 4-2 to win their first title since 1992.

STATE CHAMPS!! Valley Mills beats Shiner 4-2 to take home the 2A crown!! @VM_Athletics pic.twitter.com/wFSSyQNImy — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) June 9, 2022

Shiner was a perfect 34-0 coming into the game and had a 1-0 lead early, but Valley Mills didn’t flinch.

The Eagles scored three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to build a 4-1 lead.

Cooper Ewing threw seven strikeouts in the game and was named the State Championship MVP.

Elandis Taylor scored two runs, both times on hits from Cason Johnson. Johnson also crossed home once for the Eagles.

Eli McNair scored the other run for Valley Mills. Kaleb Kuligowski batted in two of those runs and made an incredible catch in the final inning to help seal the win.

This championship is the fourth state title in program history.

