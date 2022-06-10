Good News Friday: June 10, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School student Aaron Powers has been selected for a prestigious internship at the University of Texas doing space research. In this, Aaron will have the opportunity to work with NASA scientists, and engineers, as well as conduct research. All of this while in high school, Way to go Aaron!

Way to shoot for the stars! Belton ISD wants to showcase this year’s graduation for Belton High School and Belton New Tech class of 2022. We wish you, and the rest of the Central Texas students who graduated this year, the best of luck in the next chapter in your lives!

Killeen ISD wants to shoutout and remember Harker Heights Elementary School principal, Carolyn Dugger, who is leaving her post after 20 years as principal. News 10′s Julie Hays did a fantastic story on her yesterday, for tell me something good. Carolyn’s career at KISD spanned 43 years, first starting as a 5th grade teacher, in 1979.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate this year’s education foundation scholarship recipients! 9 seniors were awarded a total of $40,000. Shout out to Grace Morales and Elisha Sriram from Waco High School for earning a $15,000 and $10,000 scholarships, respectively.

Killeen ISD welcomes Josh Sadler as the athletic coordinator, and head football coach, of Killeen High School. Before Coach Sadler helped the Temple High School Wildcats earn back-to-back district 12-6a football championships, and even go to the playoffs after moving up divisions.

We also want to offer a huge congratulations to our dear friend, Rosemond Crown! Rosemond and her husband Steve recently found out they’re having a little girl. We’ll be expanding our News 10 family by 1 this September. We know Rosemond will be a great mom, can’t wait to meet her little one!

