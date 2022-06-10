ICE to consider military service in deportation cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new federal policy is asking for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to consider a person’s military service background before deporting them or their family.

The director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a directive on Tuesday that instructs deportation agents to consider prior U.S. Military Service as a “Significant mitigating factor that weighs against” taking enforcement action in deportation cases.

Prior to the directive, ICE had taken U.S. Military Service into consideration but only on a case-by-case basis.

The new directive now makes this practice an official agency policy.

According to the agency, a noncitizen’s case is considered based on the totality of the circumstances and the review will account for type of discharge, length of service, and other relevant factors in considering U.S. Military service.

Immigration attorney Nelly Vielma says there are exceptions to the new policy.

Vielma says if any veteran committed a serious offense or murder or sexual assault or severe drug trafficking then this is not going to stop a deportation.

The military services taken into consideration include the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, including their reserve components.

Military service of immediate family members will also be considered a mitigating factor in immigration cases.

