Two record highs from the early 20th Century are expected to fall this weekend

This weekend will be one of the hottest we’ve seen in nearly two years
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After setting a record for the hottest May of all time (based on the average high), we’re expecting mid-summer heat to build this weekend toppling records older than the band-aid. While we all like to joke about the heat, late-afternoon conditions will be dangerous so be mindful of heat-related illnesses and remember to stay hydrated.

High pressure is entrenched directly overhead

High pressure is in control of Central Texas' weather for the next few days. Despite high pressure shifting to our east next week, there's no real relief in sight from the exceptionally warm temperatures.(KWTX)

The culprit for hot weather in summer is high pressure aloft in the atmosphere and it has made an early appearance this year. High pressure has been anchored just to our west so far this week but it’s going to move directly overhead this weekend. High pressure creates sinking air which heats up as it descends.

The ridge won’t be over Texas for long as it’s set to move into the Deep South early next week before migrating back into the Central Plains late next week. Temperatures will drop after this weekend but they’ll creep back up again leading into Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.

Saturday’s record-heat is joined by high humidity

Saturday's forecast high temperature is expected to range from about 100° to as high as 106°!(KWTX)

Saturday’s record high temperature, set in 1902, of 103° should be easily eclipsed. We’re expecting maybe a few morning clouds with temperatures in the upper 70s to quickly warm up. Midday temperatures in the mid-90s will be joined by heat index values already at 100°.

Enough humidity will return to Central Texas' atmosphere that we'll see maximum heat index values as high as 110°.(KWTX)

Late-day highs should climb to between 100° and 107° with the hottest temperatures coming west of I-35. Heat index values in the afternoon will range between 105° and 110°. The heat index is the temperature it feels like to your body in the shade; it’ll feel even hotter in the sun!

Sunday stays hot, but high humidity backs off a bit

High temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday's but with just a little less humidity in the background.(KWTX)

High pressure begins to migrate eastward Sunday but it’s the transition day away from the record-heat and high humidity into near-record heat with lower humidity. We’ll again start out in the upper 70s with sunshine boosting temperatures to near 105°. Sunday’s 103° record set most recently in 1911 will be challenged yet again.

Humidity shouldn’t be as high Sunday but heat index values could still max out as high as about 107°. Sunday is also the day we’ll start noticing a bit of haze in the atmosphere. High pressure moving away to our east will open the door for dust from the Sahara Desert to move in. The dust will be around for the majority of next week and should be most concentrated and widespread Tuesday into Wednesday.

