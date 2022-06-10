Advertisement

Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a loving mother and wife. She was among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas.(Source: UCISD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students.

A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.

Mireles was finishing up her 17th year of teaching. The school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, remembered Mireles and Garcia as teachers who “poured their heart and soul” into their work.

An obituary for Mireles said she “dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students.” She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

“Her smile and personality never went unnoticed as when she was around, it was never a dull moment,” the obituary stated.

A relative, 34-year-old Amber Ybarra of San Antonio, remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife.

“She was adventurous. . She is definitely going to be very missed,” Ybarra said.

Mireles’ enthusiasm came through in a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.

The funeral for Garcia was last week. Services for the children will continue into late June.

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

