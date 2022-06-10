Advertisement

Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its health declined.(Henry Vilas Zoo)
By Nick Viviani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized earlier this week at a Wisconsin zoo after its health sharply declined.

WMTV reports the Henry Vilas Zoo decided to put the bison, named Beefcake, down on Tuesday after he had trouble standing. The animal also had been suffering from a variety of age-related issues.

Beefcake’s death came just two days before he would have celebrated his 25th birthday.

Zoo officials said its staff was prepping for a party, complete with a cake filled with his favorite treats. He was even going to get more goodies for a video to showcase how the zoo cares for its bison.

“We still wanted to share how our keepers care for these iconic animals. Beefcake was an amazing ambassador for his wild counterparts and will be truly missed,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials at the zoo shared that staff members had closely monitored Beefcake’s health for months. They noted how, in addition to the ailments that come with age, older animals face more risks of getting injured. Zookeepers were keeping a close eye on his diet and for any behavioral changes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
HARDWIRED: UPLINK PSVR2
HARDWIRED: UPLINK PSVR2
HARDWIRED: 2021 IN REVIEW
HARDWIRED: 2021 IN REVIEW