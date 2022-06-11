Advertisement

Early learning center asks teachers to find formula amid shortage

An early learning center in Colorado is asking their teachers to find formula as they prepare to take in a new class of infants. (KUSA)
By Noel Brennan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KUSA) - An early learning center in Denver is getting ready to enroll several new babies and teachers there are worried about having the formula they need.

Teachers like Meaghan Burns guide kids through each milestone at the Fisher Early Learning Center.

“They learn how to move, walk, talk, run,” she said.

The center welcomes babies at six months and cares for them for a year.

“June 27 is our first day of school,” Burns said.

Now, teachers are preparing for two dozen new infants, who will need formula the center does not have.

“We’re having a difficult time getting a supply of formula right now,” Burns said. “Every time I’m at the store, I check the shelves. They’re empty.”

The center always provides formula and goes through a container every four days.

“We’re going to need at least six cans at the beginning,” Burns said.

Every staff member is being asked to help stock up during the nationwide shortage.

“If you’re at the store and you see a can of formula, please just buy it and bring it in,” Burns said.

Burns is confident the center won’t have to ask parents to bring their own formula.

“We haven’t reached that option yet,” she said.

But she feels for families who face empty shelves.

“I just can’t imagine what it would be like if I was a single parent who relied on public transportation to get me to the grocery store to find formula for my child,” she said.

The center still has a little time before there are two dozen new babies and mouths to feed.

“So, I’m hopeful this weekend will be able to relieve some of that worry that I have,” Burns said.

The early learning center usually buys the same brand of formula year after year. But with the shortage, it says it can’t promise parents which brand they’ll be able to find.

