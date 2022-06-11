Advertisement

The High Heat Lingers For A Few Days

Feels like 105° to 110°
The high heat will linger going through the evening, with temperatures dipping below 100° after 6pm. However, the heat index will stay above 100° until after s
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The high heat will linger going through the evening, with temperatures dipping below 100° after 6pm. However, the heat index will stay above 100° until after sunset, so stay cool! We stay in the upper 80′s most of the night, with temperatures finally dipping to the upper 70′s to start your Sunday. After sunrise, the heat is on again!

A reminder that Heat Advisories stay in effect until 7pm Sunday, but there’s a chance they could be extended as the high heat will linger into the work week. Highs will be over 100° again Sunday afternoon, with the Heat Index around 105°. Highs may back off a couple of degrees to start your work week, but we’re still expected to stay in the triple-digits. No rain chances are in the forecast, but Wednesday is the only day where we could get below the triple-digit mark.

