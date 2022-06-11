Houston suspects duped in liquor store robbery for $4,200 liquor bottle

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.

The three suspects entered at around 2 p.m. May 23 a liquor store in the 2800 block of the Katy Freeway where they inquired about a $4,200 bottle of liquor that was locked in a display case.

According to police, an employee unlocked the display case and pulled out the bottle of liquor when one of the men then forcibly grabbed the bottle from the employee’s hands and ran out of the store.

The second suspect reportedly reached into the display case and removed another box of the same liquor, which he then dropped as he ran out of the store realizing that the box was empty.

The bottle of liquor that the suspects ran out of the store with was only a decoy bottle with very little value and not the actual bottle of $4,200 liquor, as stated by the employee.

Investigators describe suspect one as a Black man wearing a white pullover, black shorts, white cap and white shoes. Suspect two as a Black man wearing black Nike pullover, dark shorts and blue shoes. Suspect three as a Black man with a goatee and wearing black jackets and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is to call Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

