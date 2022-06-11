Advertisement

Houston suspects duped in liquor store robbery for $4,200 liquor bottle

The Houston Police Department is asking for help in identifying three robbery suspects.
The Houston Police Department is asking for help in identifying three robbery suspects.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery by force.

The three suspects entered at around 2 p.m. May 23 a liquor store in the 2800 block of the Katy Freeway where they inquired about a $4,200 bottle of liquor that was locked in a display case.

According to police, an employee unlocked the display case and pulled out the bottle of liquor when one of the men then forcibly grabbed the bottle from the employee’s hands and ran out of the store.

The second suspect reportedly reached into the display case and removed another box of the same liquor, which he then dropped as he ran out of the store realizing that the box was empty.

The bottle of liquor that the suspects ran out of the store with was only a decoy bottle with very little value and not the actual bottle of $4,200 liquor, as stated by the employee.

Investigators describe suspect one as a Black man wearing a white pullover, black shorts, white cap and white shoes. Suspect two as a Black man wearing black Nike pullover, dark shorts and blue shoes. Suspect three as a Black man with a goatee and wearing black jackets and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is to call Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas

Latest News

The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage
Christopher Lee Maldonado has been arrested in connection to the murder of Angela Mitchell, 24,...
US Marshall Service assist in arrest of Texas suspect in missing woman’s case
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado
Alexandria Rubio
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated