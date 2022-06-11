Advertisement

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, 1 in custody

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room, a man also in the room was taken into custody.

Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found a man and woman inside a hotel room.

The woman was unresponsive and when paramedics arrived, they determined she had no signs of life, she was pronounced deceased around 12:40 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The man in the hotel room was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

