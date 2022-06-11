Advertisement

Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, man charged with murder

Enoc Bamaca Pliego has been charged with murder. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.
Enoc Bamaca Pliego has been charged with murder. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.(Killeen Police Department)
By Megan Vanselow and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after Helena, Deloris Holmes, 51, was found dead in a hotel room and the man in custody, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, has been charged with murder.

Pliego is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found Pliego and Holmes inside a hotel room.

The woman was unresponsive, and when paramedics arrived, they determined she had no signs of life. She was pronounced deceased around 12:40 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided by police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove
Waco police say the teens worked with Justin Angel Hernandez, 20, to use Facebook Messenger to...
Teens indicted on capital murder charges in killing of Waco man lured with fake social media profile

Latest News

A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Texas school massacre records could be blocked by legal loophole
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride...
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride
Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.
Texas man sentenced to one year, one day in prison for offenses committed during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Mississippi