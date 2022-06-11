Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, man charged with murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating after Helena, Deloris Holmes, 51, was found dead in a hotel room and the man in custody, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, has been charged with murder.

Pliego is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.

Around 11:20 Friday night, officers were called to the 2700 block of E Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Officers found Pliego and Holmes inside a hotel room.

The woman was unresponsive, and when paramedics arrived, they determined she had no signs of life. She was pronounced deceased around 12:40 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

An autopsy has been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided by police.

