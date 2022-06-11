One killed, family of four injured after wrong-way driver crashes on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 35 Friday night where they say a “reckless” driver traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene. Officials say the car the driver hit had a mom and her three sons inside who were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown as of Saturday morning.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the Midway Drive exit in Temple.

Temple police are investigating, anyone with information on the accident should call them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Crews closed all northbound lanes after the crash causing significant delays in traffic through Friday night.

