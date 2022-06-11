Police: Drunk driver fails to yield, hits motorcycle sending two to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police.

Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.

The motorcycle hit the front of the Mercedes forcing both occupants off the motorcycle. When police arrived, the two were still laying in the road and were transferred to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated on scene and then placed under arrest for Driving while Intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should reach out to Killeen Police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.