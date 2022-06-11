Advertisement

Police: Drunk driver fails to yield, hits motorcycle sending two to hospital

2 injured in motorcycle crash
2 injured in motorcycle crash(Courtesy photo)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcycle with two occupants was hit by a driver under the influence who failed to yield Friday night in Killeen, according to police.

Killeen Police say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd when a black Mercedes was attempting to turn onto Stringer Street and failed to yield right of way around 9:30 p.m.

The motorcycle hit the front of the Mercedes forcing both occupants off the motorcycle. When police arrived, the two were still laying in the road and were transferred to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated on scene and then placed under arrest for Driving while Intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should reach out to Killeen Police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Clive Doyle
Clive Doyle, one of last surviving members of Koresh’s Branch Davidian sect, dies at 81
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Killeen: Woman found dead in hotel room, 1 in custody
Fatal crash
One killed, family of four injured after wrong-way driver crashes on I-35
TDCJ to resume inmate transportation
TDCJ to resume inmate transportation on Monday, June 13