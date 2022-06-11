TDCJ to resume inmate transportation on Monday, June 13

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning on Monday, June 13, 2022 the Texas Department of Criminal Justice will resume inmate transportation. The temporary pause allowed the agency to conduct a comprehensive review of transportation processes following the manhunt for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

Last month Gonzalo Lopez was on the run for more than two weeks after he escaped his restraints, cut through a metal barrier door on a prison bus and escaped. That bus was transporting inmates from Gatesville to Huntsville for medical appointments.

Five people including four children were killed near Centerville close to the area where Lopez escaped. Lopez died in a shootout following a pursuit with police south of San Antonio. A reward of $50,000 had been offered for information leading to his arrest and prosecution for the escape. Lopez was serving a life sentence for murder.

“The public’s safety is the first duty and highest obligation for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said Executive Director Bryan Collier. “We have completed a review of the agency’s transportation protocols and will be taking the necessary steps to add additional security measures when moving inmates throughout the state on its roadways,” he added.

New measures include but are not limited to:

Three officers will be required on transport buses

Enhanced search procedures of an inmate before boarding a transport vehicle

New video surveillance equipment will be installed on transport vehicles

Inmates determined to be the highest risk will be transported by themselves

Unit medical capabilities will be enhanced to reduce the need for offsite transport

An independent security review will be conducted by an outside party

The results of the agency’s Serious Incident Review and Independent Security Review will be made public once complete.

