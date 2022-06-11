Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified the wrong-way driver killed in a wreck on I-35 late Friday night as Darrel Scott, 71, of Temple.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the Midway Drive exit in Temple.

Police described Scott as a “reckless” driver who traveled south in the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on.

Scott died at the scene. Officials say he collided with a vehicle occupied by a mother and her three sons.

The family of four was transported to the hospital. Police have not yet provided an update on their conditions.

Temple police are investigating, anyone with information on the accident should call them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Crews closed all northbound lanes after the crash causing significant delays in traffic through Friday night.

