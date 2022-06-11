Advertisement

Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUNN, Colo. (AP) — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said.

Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing when she was born but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds, according to court documents. In an interview with her mother present, Cepeda said she thought she had been pregnant but was not sure, explaining that a pregnancy test she had taken about three to four months before was negative.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of Cepeda’s relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

It was not known if Cepeda, who has been hospitalized since giving birth, had a lawyer yet.

She was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday, Krista Henery, a spokesperson for 19th Judicial District Attorney Michael Rourke, said. She has been charged as an adult.

While being questioned, Cepeda was asked what she was thinking when the baby was born, according to the arrest affidavit. “She stated she had to figure out how to tell her mom,” the investigator wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Collins Family: Mark Collins, 66; Waylon, 18 ; Carson, 16; Hudson, 11; and Bryson, 11
GoFundMe account set up for Collins Family members killed by fugitive near Centerville
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas

Latest News

Christopher Lee Maldonado has been arrested in connection to the murder of Angela Mitchell, 24,...
US Marshall Service assist in arrest of Texas suspect in missing woman’s case
Alexandria Rubio
Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated
Interview with Clive Doyle
KWTX ARCHIVES: Interview with Clive Doyle Part 2
Rissa Shaw interviews Clive Doyle
KWTX ARCHIVES: Interview with Clive Doyle Part 1