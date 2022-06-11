Advertisement

US Marshall Service assist in arrest of Texas suspect in missing woman’s case

Christopher Lee Maldonado has been arrested in connection to the murder of Angela Mitchell, 24,...
Christopher Lee Maldonado has been arrested in connection to the murder of Angela Mitchell, 24, who's body was found May 24 in Texas City.(Texas City Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of a missing woman found in Texas City on May 11.

Christopher Lee Maldonado is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) and an unrelated assault charge.

Authorities arrested Maldonado during a traffic as they believe he is a suspect in the disappearance of Angela Mitchell, a 24-year-old mother who was reported missing on May 5.

In a report by KHOU, Mitchell’s body was found in “the trunk of a sedan parked in front of a house” after being last seen on 4th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Street North.

Maldonado is currently being held at the Galveston County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

