Waco Police lean on community effort to fight crime and violence

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Businesses, organizations, and families all came out to be a part of the Community Opportunity Event hosted by Waco Police to build relationships and unite in the fight against violence.

It’s an issue that has been brought to the forefront due to 13 murders being reported in Waco so far in 2022.

“We are trying to come up with solutions to make sure we are addressing these issues at the root causes,” Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said. “Making sure events such as the Community Opportunity Event that we have resources available for families that need resources, whether that’s education, job, family violence resources.”

The hope is to create a united front between law enforcement, city leaders, schools, businesses, and citizens to help break down the issue from all directions.

The three pillars police want to improve are prevention, intervention, and apprehension.

“Prevention and intervention outweigh our apprehension because the measure of success of policing in our city is the reduction of crime in our city, not the number of arrests that we make,” Chief Victorian said.

The chief made a presentation to city leaders on Tuesday about how they are launching old and new programs to increase the success of these three pillars, and the biggest correlation to making them all work is having more people get involved.

“It takes an entire village to ensure every single Wacoan has the opportunity to prosper, not in the way that we want to, but the way they want to,” said Dexter Hall, Chief of Staff & Financial Security Senior Content Specialist at Prosper Waco.

“Interacting with other vendors, learning from each other, it’s great,” Michael Ruiz, Owner of Kick Start Training, said. “Growing up, I didn’t see much of this but now seeing it here is amazing.”

“Don’t be a spectator and make negative comments about what can’t be done,” Chief Victorian said. “Let’s figure out what we can do. If each one of us do a little bit, we can make this a different city and we can make crime drop.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.