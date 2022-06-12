Building back: Tornado victims given new homes 6 months after devastating storm

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A community in Kentucky continues to rebuild six months after a devastating tornado ripped through parts of Mayfield, and affected residents are gaining new homes.

KFVS reported the homes were funded by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with help from nonprofits and volunteers.

On Friday, resident Barbara Patterson received keys to a new family home with her daughter and grandkids at her side.

Patterson said they have called Mayfield home for 37 years, but after the tornado, they didn’t know if they’d build back.

“This means joy and love,” Patterson said. “We love Mayfield. We love the people,”

Another resident, Francisco Rios, was also given keys to his family’s new home.

“I’m so excited; I’m so happy to return home after six months,” Rios said.

He said his family was also unsure if they would be able to build back after the tornado.

“I’m so happy and seeing the hard work. Everybody has helped,” Rios said.

And Patterson said all the help from around the country kept them fighting.

“The most important thing out of this long journey is people that we don’t even know prayed with us and helped us. And they love us, and that’s what has kept us going,” she said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand to celebrate the completion of the first homes in the neighborhood.

Several organizations have also submitted plans to help continue the rebuild.

