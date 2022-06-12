Advertisement

Excessive Heat Warnings AND Heat Advisories

Feels like 105° to 110°
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in play across Central Texas. The Warnings last until 7pm west of I-35, with the Heat Advisories lasting until
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in play across Central Texas. The Warnings last until 7pm west of I-35, with the Heat Advisories lasting until 7pm Monday. Temperatures and Heat Indices stay above 100° until sunset, after which we dip to the low 90′s.

We start your Monday in the mid to upper 70′s again, with highs above 100° late afternoon. Sunshine will dominate on Monday, but luckily we’ll have a few clouds move in during the middle of the week. It’ll still be hot, but at least the sun won’t be beating down on us too hard.

Luckily, as we approach next weekend we’re looking to have a few small showers move through the area. The rain chances won’t be high, but it’ll at least give us the chance to briefly cool off. Highs look to stay in the triple-digits for Fathers Day.

